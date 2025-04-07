Maybe I should've continued with coach Park back then: PV Sindhu

India's most decorated Olympic shuttler and a former world champion on fighting through a period of chaos, her unmatched brand equity and how LA28 is firmly on her agenda
Given her own stratospheric benchmarks, PV Sindhu has had a lean patch in the past couple of years. 2024 was the first time since the Rio Games in 2016 that the double Olympic medallist missed the podium; her victory at the Syed Modi Open in December was her first BWF World Tour title since July 2022. Through his period, she’s gone through long injury layoffs and a revolving door of coaches, raising questions about whether the former world champion still has it in her. Sindhu, though, still nurtures a “burning desire” for Los Angeles Games in 2028, while her new coach, the much-vaunted Indonesian Irwansyah Adi Pratama, feels it’s only a matter of time till she “closes out those moments”. “People forget,” he says, “that Sindhu is one of the greatest women’s singles players of all time. Her story isn’t done.”
In an emailed interview with Forbes India, the 29-year-old shuttler shares her thoughts on what could have been, how she picks herself up through tough matches and phases, and the one attribute that shapes champions. Edited excerpts:
Q. How would you assess the last year and a half that you’ve had? Given a chance, is there something you’d want to do differently?
It’s such an interesting question. Hindsight really is a beautiful thing, isn’t it? Looking back, I can truly say—I gave it everything I had. Every ounce of energy, every bit of my heart. But yes, if I’m being honest, maybe I should’ve continued with coach Park [Tae-Sang]. At that moment, a change felt like the right call. I believed it would refresh things. But now, in hindsight, I realise that stability may have served me better. There were periods of too much change—more than what my mind and body could really handle. But even through that chaos, I stood my ground and kept fighting. I don’t regret a single decision because I know I gave my all. Competing with the kind of injuries I carried… I’m proud I showed up. And moments like the 19–19 against He Bingjiao [in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic Games] still sting, but she truly played like a champion and deserved her medal. I’ve learnt from every match—won or lost.
Q. You got married in December—how has it been handling marriage and badminton together? What role does your husband play in your career?
It’s been a dream. I feel incredibly lucky. I think I’ve found the most supportive person I could’ve ever asked for. He follows age-group tournaments after we got married—so you can imagine how deep his support runs now. His biggest role? He takes a lot of the pressure off the court. He understands the intensity of this journey, and even with his own busy life, he always makes time for me. In many ways, he reminds me I’m not alone in this. And that kind of emotional safety is everything.
Q. You’ve gone through difficult matches and phases through your 15-year-old career? How have you turned around from them?
You grind. You keep grinding, even when there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. And most importantly—you believe. You believe in yourself even when it’s the hardest thing to do. Matches and phases are different beasts. A phase feels heavier—it sits on your shoulders. But I’ve been through both. My World Championship journey took five tries. Two bronzes, then two silvers—one of them after losing an absolute battle to Nozomi Okuhara, who’s now a dear friend. I lost 22–20 in the third. That broke me. But I picked myself up, and in 2019, I finally won gold—beating Okuhara 21–7, 21–7. That wasn’t just a win, it was a story of belief—that even from the lowest of lows, you can rise again.
Q. What have been your learnings from playing badminton at the elite level?
Badminton is life’s best teacher for me. It’s taught me patience, humility, resilience. That talent is not enough—you have to show up every single day and work hard. One incident I’ll never forget is my friend Sumeeth’s [B Sumeeth Reddy] journey. He may not have been the most gifted naturally, but his work ethic? Unmatched. He worked, and worked—and got everything he deserved. Today, I know he’ll be a great coach, because he brings the same heart into his players’ journeys. That’s what badminton teaches you—effort always counts. Happy retirement, Sumeet.
Q. What, to you, are the attributes of a champion? How have you acquired them over the years?
To me, being a champion is about far more than just winning. It’s about discipline, consistency, the hunger to keep improving even when no one’s watching. Some of it comes naturally—like my frame helping in long matches—but most of it? It’s been taught. My dad, my coaches… they were all disciplinarians in their own way. They pushed me to show up on tough days, to train harder when I failed. The champion mindset is forged in moments no one sees—in the gym, in recovery, in the silence of disappointment. And I’m grateful to those who never let me settle.
Q. You are one of the highest-paid athletes in India. How do you build brand equity?
God’s been very kind. I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible brands that believed in me not just when I was winning, but even during quieter phases. Earlier in my career, brand decisions were driven more by reach and value. But in the last couple of years, I’ve started being very intentional. I now look for brands with strong founders, clear purpose, and values that align with mine. I’m also setting up my foundation, and I want to work with partners who believe in sport, women’s leadership, and creating real change. It’s not just about visibility anymore—it’s about impact.
The academy is a dream that’s been growing inside me for a long time. I want to build a space where high-performance training meets the right values. This academy isn’t about money—it’s about finding young girls and boys who dare to dream, and giving them everything I’ve learnt over these years. If you’ve got the talent and the fire to grind, we’ll walk every step with you.
Q. Is LA28 something you are keeping an eye on?
Absolutely. LA 2028 is a goal that burns inside me. But, for now, I’m focussed on staying healthy, picking the right tournaments, and listening to my body. The physical load in today’s tour is immense, and I’ve learnt that longevity requires wisdom. I’ll be turning 30 this year—and with that comes maturity, but also new challenges. I want to keep inspiring girls to chase bold dreams. Because if a daughter of two railway employees can win Olympic medals, a World Championship, and a World Tour title, I want every little girl to believe she can too.