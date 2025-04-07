Maybe I should've continued with coach Park back then: PV Sindhu

Given her own stratospheric benchmarks, PV Sindhu has had a lean patch in the past couple of years. 2024 was the first time since the Rio Games in 2016 that the double Olympic medallist missed the podium; her victory at the Syed Modi Open in December was her first BWF World Tour title since July 2022. Through his period, she’s gone through long injury layoffs and a revolving door of coaches, raising questions about whether the former world champion still has it in her. Sindhu, though, still nurtures a “burning desire” for Los Angeles Games in 2028, while her new coach, the much-vaunted Indonesian Irwansyah Adi Pratama, feels it’s only a matter of time till she “closes out those moments”. “People forget,” he says, “that Sindhu is one of the greatest women’s singles players of all time. Her story isn’t done.”

In an emailed interview with Forbes India, the 29-year-old shuttler shares her thoughts on what could have been, how she picks herself up through tough matches and phases, and the one attribute that shapes champions. Edited excerpts:

Q. How would you assess the last year and a half that you’ve had? Given a chance, is there something you’d want to do differently?

It’s such an interesting question. Hindsight really is a beautiful thing, isn’t it? Looking back, I can truly say—I gave it everything I had. Every ounce of energy, every bit of my heart. But yes, if I’m being honest, maybe I should’ve continued with coach Park [Tae-Sang]. At that moment, a change felt like the right call. I believed it would refresh things. But now, in hindsight, I realise that stability may have served me better. There were periods of too much change—more than what my mind and body could really handle. But even through that chaos, I stood my ground and kept fighting. I don’t regret a single decision because I know I gave my all. Competing with the kind of injuries I carried… I’m proud I showed up. And moments like the 19–19 against He Bingjiao [in the pre-quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic Games] still sting, but she truly played like a champion and deserved her medal. I’ve learnt from every match—won or lost.