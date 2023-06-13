No more room for debate, Novak Djokovic is the greatest of his generation

Defying age and drowning out competition across generations, Novak Djokovic took the first set at the French Open in a tiebreak and etched out a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 win over 24-year-old Casper Ruud, thus reclaiming the world No.1 ranking and stamping his authority as the single-most successful player men’s tennis has ever seen.





Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning his 23rd Grand Slam final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 at the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros, taking just over three hours to beat Casper Ruud to win his third French Open title. He thus overtook Rafael Nadal to become the player with the most Slams men’s tennis has seen.





Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds each of his twenty-three Grand Slam championship trophies in this combination of photos. The oldest French Open champion at 36, Djokovic is the first man in history to win each of the four Major tennis tournaments at least three times, an extraordinary feat considering what it takes to excel on three different surfaces.





2015 Wimbledon men's and women's singles champions Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams dance on stage at the Champions Dinner in central London, July 12, 2015. Only 2 people in history who have won 23 majors or more are Serena Williams and Margaret Court.

Djokovic’s Serbian fans gather in Melbourne to support Djokovic after he was denied entry due to his non-vaccinated status on arrival in Melbourne to play in the upcoming Australian Open, January 08, 2022. It is remarkable that Djokovic has clutched the trophy at 11 of the last 20 Slams, considering that he did not participate in two majors because he did not get vaccinated against Covid-19.Explosion smoke over Belgrade after NATO bombed Zvezdara in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, on May 31, 1999. Djokovic’s unwavering mental fortitude is sometimes attributed to his upbringing in war-torn Serbia, where, at the age of 11, Djokovic spent months at his aunt’s bomb shelter. Djokovic had a dream ”I was a seven-year-old, dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become Number One in the world one day. …..I believe I had the power to create my own destiny.”Team Europe players Roger Federer (SUI), Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) are seen together at a Laver Cup tennis match in London on Sep 23, 2022. Djokovic hasn’t received the kind of fanfare Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did, which is partly attributed to Djokovic’s embrace of controversy, tendencies for showmanship and an expressive penchant for win-making hunger and motivation.Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the match with Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the 2023 French Open on June 11, 2023, in Paris, France. Djokovic’s strength lies in his superior physical conditioning, helping him defeat players who are close to his children’s age. Seeing how Djokovic raised his game in the final, finding incredible depth in his groundstrokes and his flat, aggressive forehand winners, the world’s begrudging attention will be on his next move at Wimbledon.