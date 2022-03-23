



On "Fortnite," gamers have been more than generous in their support of the Ukrainian people. The video game's publisher announced that it has already raised an incredible amount of money for relief organizations such as UNICEF and the UN Refugee Agency, collecting $36 million in less than 24 hours.





