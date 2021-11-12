Rolex tops the list of most-searched fake designer fashion brands, according to a new study.

Image: Michael Buholzer / AFP



The Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex seems to be so sought-after globally that those unable to afford the real thing are turning to counterfeit models. A new study even names Rolex as the most sought-after fashion brand online when it comes to counterfeits, with more than 200,000 searches for "fake Rolex" carried out each year worldwide.



The former French President Nicolas Sarkozy once said that if you don't have a Rolex by 50 then you've pretty much failed at life. This phrase still seems to resonate among fashion fans who don't have the opportunity—or the means—to afford one of the famous watchmaker's genuine articles. The USwitch*platform, with the help of the search tool Ahrefs, looked into the most sought-after brands for counterfeits in several sectors—including fashion—in the run-up to Black Friday, a time of year when consumers enjoy all kinds of discounts ahead of the end-of-year celebrations. And the result is clear: Rolex is by far the most popular fashion brand for fakes, with no less than 228,000 searches per year.





From fake handbags to counterfeit cosmetics

