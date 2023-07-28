The New Pragati Maidan complex, a hat-trick at the FIFA Women's World Cup, FDCI India Couture Week: Eye-catching photos of this week



A young devotee carries a paal kuda pavani (milk offering) on her head for offering at Murugan temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 22, 2023.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

EF Education Tibco SVB's German rider Kathrin Hammes rides in a breakaway during the third stage of the second edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race between Collonges-la-Rouge and Montignac-Lascaux, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, south-western France, on July 25, 2023.A volunteer feeds a swift chick after it was found on the ground during a heatwave and given to the Centre Ornithologique de Readaptation in Genthod near Geneva, Switzerland, July 25, 2023.Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completing a hat-trick at the Group F match between Brazil and Panama in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Adelaide, Australia on July 24, 2023.A voter dips his finger in ink at a polling station on the day of Cambodia's general election, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 23, 2023.Shi'ite Muslims gather ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, in Najaf, Iraq, on July 27, 2023.The redeveloped and illuminated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan on July 25, 2023, in New Delhi, India. It will host the G20 leaders meeting in September.Fans of Inter Miami CF display a large banner of Messi during the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023.This aerial picture shows a flooded parking area in Suthiyana, Greater Noida, on July 26, 2023, from an overflowing Hindon River, a tributary of the Yamuna River.A model presents a creation by designer Suneet Varma during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 26, 2023.PanthËre, a 'voodoo' wrestler, utters incantations at the altar of his shrine in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on July 27, 2023. Many practice' voodoo wrestling' using traditional fetishes and animals before the fights. These are organised in some of the city's poorest and most densely populated districts.