Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2021
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Thoughts of tycoons

Thoughts of tycoons

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 31, 2021 01:20:04 PM IST

Image: Derek Hudson / Getty Images

As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.
—Audrey Hepburn
British actor

A vision is something you see and others don’t. Some people would say that’s a pocket definition of lunacy. But it also defines entrepreneurial spirit.
—Anita Roddick
British entrepreneur

Be ready to revise any system, scrap any method, abandon any theory, if the success of the job requires it.
—Henry Ford
American entrepreneur

If we tried to think of a good idea, we wouldn’t have been able to think of a good idea at all. You just have to have a solution for a problem in your own life.
—Brian Chesky
American entrepreneur

Players should never fight. A real businessman or entrepreneur has no enemies. Once he understands this, the sky’s the limit.
—Jack Ma
Chinese entrepreneur

I think it is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. Since no one else is crazy enough to do it, you have little competition.
—Larry Page
American entrepreneur

The best revenge is massive success.
—Frank Sinatra
American singer

You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.
—Michael Jordan
American basketball player

Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.
—Pablo Picasso
Spanish painter

To me, business isn’t about wearing suits or pleasing stockholders. It’s about being true to yourself, your ideas and focusing on the essentials.
—Richard Branson
British entrepreneur

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.
—Arthur Ashe
American tennis player

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal: Creating value and wealth for millions