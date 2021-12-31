Image: Derek Hudson / Getty Images



As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.

—Audrey Hepburn

British actor



A vision is something you see and others don’t. Some people would say that’s a pocket definition of lunacy. But it also defines entrepreneurial spirit.

—Anita Roddick

British entrepreneur



Be ready to revise any system, scrap any method, abandon any theory, if the success of the job requires it.

—Henry Ford

American entrepreneur



If we tried to think of a good idea, we wouldn’t have been able to think of a good idea at all. You just have to have a solution for a problem in your own life.

—Brian Chesky

American entrepreneur



Players should never fight. A real businessman or entrepreneur has no enemies. Once he understands this, the sky’s the limit.

—Jack Ma

Chinese entrepreneur



I think it is often easier to make progress on mega-ambitious dreams. Since no one else is crazy enough to do it, you have little competition.

—Larry Page

American entrepreneur



The best revenge is massive success.

—Frank Sinatra

American singer



You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.

—Michael Jordan

American basketball player



Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.

—Pablo Picasso

Spanish painter



To me, business isn’t about wearing suits or pleasing stockholders. It’s about being true to yourself, your ideas and focusing on the essentials.

—Richard Branson

British entrepreneur



Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.

—Arthur Ashe

American tennis player



(This story appears in the 31 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)