Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in.Nothing is worth more than laughter. It is strength to laugh and to abandon oneself, to be light.Tremendous amounts of talent are being lost to our society just because that talent wears a skirt.A girl should not expect special privileges because of her sex but neither should she adjust to prejudice and discrimination.Have no fear of perfection; you’ll never reach it.In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.I have learnt over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.Normal is not something to aspire for, it’s something to get away from.A good compromise is one where everybody makes a contribution.There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.No one changes the world who isn’t obsessed.