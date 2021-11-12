Image: David Crotty / Patrick MCmullan via Getty Images
Creativity comes from a conflict of ideas.
—Donatella Versace
Italian fashion designer
An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all.—Oscar Wilde
Irish poet and playwright
Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas.—Marie Curie
Polish and French physicist and chemist
No army can withstand the strength of an idea whose time has come.—Victor Hugo
French poet and novelist
If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.—Peter Drucker
Austrian-American educator
If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied. —Alfred Nobel
Swedish scientist
Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen. —John Steinbeck
American author
The test of first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. —F Scott Fitzgerald
American novelist
Ideas shape the course
of history. —John Maynard Keynes
English economist
I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones. —John Cage
American composer
The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible. —David Ogilvy
British advertising tycoon
Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die. —BR Ambedkar
Jurist and economist
