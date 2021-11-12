Image: David Crotty / Patrick MCmullan via Getty Images



Creativity comes from a conflict of ideas.

—Donatella Versace

Italian fashion designer



(This story appears in the 05 November, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

An idea that is not dangerous is unworthy of being called an idea at all.Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas.No army can withstand the strength of an idea whose time has come.If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.If I have a thousand ideas and only one turns out to be good, I am satisfied.Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen.The test of first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.Ideas shape the courseof history.I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones.The best ideas come as jokes. Make your thinking as funny as possible.Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.