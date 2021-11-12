Ashok Boob (seated) with brother Krishnakumar Boob (standing, centre), son Parth Maheshwari (standing, left) and nephew Siddharth Sikchi

Image: Anirudha Karmarkar for Forbes India



At 54, one thinks more about retirement than the next big thing. Not Ashok Boob.



In 2006, soon after he turned 54, he turned entrepreneur.



He’d spent his entire career at Mangalam Drugs and Organics as a promoter director but after working there for three decades he decided to move on account of differences with the owners. Still, Boob, who describes himself as someone steeped in the industry, knew he wanted to continue in the industry. A second act was worth a shot.





Setting Up

Growth prospects

Boob confesses the valuation

(This story appears in the 24 December, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)