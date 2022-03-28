



On a giant flyover in the sprawling Indian metropolis of Mumbai, a transgender art collective is trying to change attitudes as radically as it transforms the concrete pillars into brightly coloured murals.



Known as "hijras", individuals identified as male at birth but now part of India's "third gender", have an ambivalent position on the edges of Indian society, respected and feared in turn as some Hindus believe they hold the power to bless or curse.



Denied jobs at most workplaces, many are forced to beg at traffic intersections, where they are a common sight in major cities, or on trains.





We are artists

