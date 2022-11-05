Why pink will be coming to our plates in 2023





Pink is the new black! In 2023, get ready for a year filled with dishes and ingredients taking color cues from the Barbie's signature shade.



It's time to think pink in the kitchen, be it with Lautrec pink garlic from southern France, Himalayan pink salt for iodine-free cuisine or Chioggia beets for a salad that's a feast for the eyes, as well as for the taste buds. From strawberry to raspberry to the inside of a guava, Barbie's color of choice is far from being new to the kitchen. In fact, its presence could almost go unnoticed...





