Innovation is nothing but a new combination of old ideas: Sheena Iyengar

Sheena Iyengar is the ST Lee Professor of Business at Columbia Business School and the author of The Art of Choosing and Think Bigger: How to Innovate. As an expert on choice and innovation, Iyengar's TED Talks have received 7 million collective views. She has spoken at and consulted 200 companies including Google, AB Insurance, Bloomberg, E&Y, PwC, Target, Deloitte, among others. In an interview with Forbes India, she explains how to create powerful ideas for problem-solving
Q. Why do we need to ‘think bigger’ in the context of innovation?
‘Think Bigger’ offers a new method for innovation backed by what we have learnt from neuro- and cognitive science over the last two decades. Its six-step methodology helps users avoid the trap of solving a problem that turns out to be the wrong problem—which 72% of companies often fall into. It offers a new perspective that encourages its users to bring a useful, novel solution into the world.
Q. What are the basic steps involved?
These six steps work together like a beautiful jazz song—non-linearly.