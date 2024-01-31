Celebrating digital innovators: A glimpse into the 2nd annual digital engineering awards





As the evening unfolded, it was evident that the Digital Engineering Awards were more than just a platform to recognize accomplishments. They served as a hub to foster a community of progressive minds. This sentiment was echoed by Amit Chadha, CEO & MD of LTTS, who emphasized that every participant was a victor in their own right. He highlighted that the ultimate prize was the spirit of innovation and collaboration radiating within the engineering community. In addition, he applauded the increasing involvement of women engineers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the continued growth and advancement of Digital Engineering.