Shaping IT Right

Focus for success with immaculate work Helping people look good and feel confident about their appearance—Dr. Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre, with certified and experienced doctors who have performed more than 12,000 procedures, is known as one of the best cosmetic centres in the IT City of India. With scores of surgeries to his credit, Dr. Sahebgowda Shetty owns the centre and is himself regarded as being one of the best cosmetic surgeons in Bangalore. He describes cosmetic surgery as a surgical process that involves restoration, reconstruction or alteration of the human body. Its goal is to improve appearance by enhancing the way one looks.

With the economic improvement of the society, the aesthetic needs of people began to increase, especially those related to one’s physical appearance. However,

the facilities were not in tandem. Recognising this opportunity, he decided to bridge the gap. Although Dr. Shetty started cosmetic surgery services, internet penetration was not that great, so reaching out to people in a short span of time as a beginner was difficult. It was also difficult to showcase results en masse. The drastic rise in the importance of social media profiles and good looks has led to an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries in Bangalore, and across India.

Gifted with clinical acumen, the surgeon from Bangalore has offered many innovative ideas, especially for research activities. He has given numerous medical presentations and regularly attends various conferences and seminars related to the medical field, especially surgeries.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Award, 2018

India’s Most Valuable Face in Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, 2017

Time Cyber Media Awards - Top Leading Cosmetic Surgeon of South India, 2017

Service Excellence Award from ‘The Times of India’, 2019

Stitch-less nose reshaping

Stitch-less lipoma removal

Stitch-less sebaceous cyst removal

Stich-less birthmark removal

Permanent cure for melasma and dark circles

Scar-less mole removal

Giga liposuction

High definition body shaping

Liposuction of multiple lipoma

