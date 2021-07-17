Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Shonda Rhimes: The queen of the small screen
1 judge for every 50,000 people, 1 cop for every 858 citizens: India's justice system in numbers
Ten interesting things we read this week
Being paid not to own a car? It's an idea that's gaining ground in Germany
How Pornhub is getting people back into museums
Inside Facebook's data wars
China criticised the Afghan War. Now it worries about the withdrawal
In these uncertain times, cocoon yourself in comfort, warmth and well-being
Overview: Facebook, Twitter, Google and Koo file first compliance report under new IT Rules
Photo of the day: Too little, too late
Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix
Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting
Tearing through India's sex paradox: Rising infertility, less condoms, more babies
China's growth slows as pandemic fears persist
Jeff Bezos picks 18-year-old Dutch student for Blue Origin rocket launch