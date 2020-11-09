  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: US Presidents by age

At 78, Joe Biden will be the oldest US President ever

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 9, 2020 11:45:57 AM IST
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 11:53:46 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the Day: Smog cover envelopes Delhi
Joy in India as Biden and Harris Win, but Questions, Too