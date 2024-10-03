Celebrating India's Next Generation of Trailblazers: Forbes India Under30 Celebration on October 4





Mumbai | October 3, 2024: Tomorrow, the spotlight will shine on the brightest young leaders who are not just dreaming of the future, but actively building it. Forbes India is set to unveil its 11th edition of the Under 30 list in Mumbai on October 4, 2024, celebrating 38 remarkable achievers across 19 categories. From tech innovators to social change-makers, these individuals are redefining success and embodying the creativity, resilience, and drive that power their generation.



The event will be broadcast live on ForbesIndia.com and its YouTube channel, allowing a global audience to witness this celebration of youth and excellence.



“Forbes India Under 30 has always been more than just a list — it’s a celebration of those who dare to challenge the status quo and create impactful solutions,” said Brian Carvalho, Editor of Forbes India. "This year’s cohort proves once again that age is no barrier to making a difference."



The selection process for this year's winners involved extensive research, expert interviews, and the evaluation of media coverage, combined with public nominations via the Forbes India platform. After narrowing down nearly a thousand entries, the Forbes India editorial team, along with industry experts, carefully selected the final 38 listees, who represent a diverse range of industries and talents.



One of the key highlights of the event will be the panel discussion titled “Women Who Win,” moderated by Neha Bothra, Associate Editor of Forbes India. The panel will feature Navya Naveli Nanda, Co-founder of the Nimaya Foundation; digital content creator Anushka Rathod; and Seethalakshmy Narayanan, Vice President at Premji Invest. Together, they will discuss the rise of young women leaders who are overcoming barriers, driving innovation, and making significant contributions in their fields.



Adding to the celebration, L'Oréal Paris, the presenting partner of the event, will host a ‘Women of Worth’ session. This special segment will shine a light on the resilience, creativity, and leadership of young women, showcasing their achievements and encouraging the next generation of female changemakers to step into the spotlight.



This year’s event promises to be an inspiring evening dedicated to celebrating innovation, excellence, and the power of youth to shape the future.



When:

4th October | 7:00pm Onwards

Where to watch: Live telecast on

https://www.forbesindia.com

https://youtube.com/live/aasCglGErPA?feature=share

https://www.facebook.com/events/543668071376559/



For more information about the event, visit https://www.forbesindia.com/under30summit/



