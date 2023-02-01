While the integration of UPI and PayNow will make remittances cheaper, more needs to be done from an operational, data privacy policy and governance point of view to affect real impact—an analysis of the move
The road to success in new markets demands astute planning, effective implementation, and, most importantly, the flexibility to pivot and adapt to shifting market conditions. Here are eight pain points that brands need to avoid
Fortifying resilience with technology, investing in people’s capabilities and skills, leveraging data to increase competitiveness, and redesigning processes to continuously drive innovation will take us where we belong
A clean and functioning toilet is still a right denied in rural India. This hurdle dwindles the number of girls in school because of the challenges it poses to their well-being. The social sector, corporate sector and the local administration must work together to solve this problem
The access to healthcare issue in India’s hinterlands needs due attention as it is home to over 64 percent of the country’s 1.3 billion population. Innovative approaches, especially tech-led, can play a big role in augmenting a shift from illness to wellness