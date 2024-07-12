We need high quality people and patience: Sriram K Rajamani

The corporate VP and managing director of Microsoft Research India Lab, reflects on how computer science and engineering research has grown at the centre
Lessons from the Microsoft Research India Lab (MSR) that could apply to the broader ecosystem of startups include hiring exceptional people and giving them the elbow room to work their magic. At the same time, ensuring useful feedback from peers within the organisation and the broader scientific community has made the difference, Sriram K Rajamani, corporate VP and managing director, tells Forbes India. Edited excerpts:
Q. Give us a sense of the research work that’s come out of this centre over the years.
Our research journey has been remarkable. Some of the hypotheses we formulated two decades ago still hold true today, alongside significant refinements and shifts. I can delve into both the constants and changes within our work.
