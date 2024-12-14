From leaders like Falguni Nayar to Arundhati Bhattacharya and Vijay Chauhan who have held the fort and changed their company's fortunes—here are our top stories and the week

1. Holding the fort

With strategic decisions helmed by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa has been able to establish a loyal customer base. And, twelve years since its launch, Nykaa has disrupted India’s beauty industry landscape. As per the Q2FY25 financials, Nykaa’s profit after tax (PAT) was up by 66 percent and revenue surged by 24 percent for the same period. The company turned profitable in FY21 and has been on that path ever since. Nayar has been one of the gainers on the 2024 Forbes India Rich List at rank 89, with a net worth of $3.64 billion. However, it now faces growing competition with rivals like Flipkart’s Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Reliance's Tira. Add to that the rise of quick commerce players selling beauty products. The burning question now is—will Nykaa manage to disrupt, yet again? Naini Thaker finds out.

2. Woman of the hour

It was in 2005 that tech giant Salesforce entered the Indian market, a late move compared to its contemporaries. But, it’s only in recent years that the brand has moved into top gear, accelerating its growth and presence across the country. A key turning point came four years ago when Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairperson of the State Bank of India, made a significant career shift and joined Salesforce, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey in India. In the last four years, the business has grown by about 4x. In November, Salesforce India saw its total revenue go up by over 36 percent. But she feels she’s just started and has more to learn. Here are the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for her.

3. The man behind it all



Mango Bite, Kismi, Poppins--one can’t help but remember how Parle has been an integral part of growing up, with Parle-G biscuit being a constant companion. At its Mumbai-based office, chairman and managing director, Vijay Chauhan, recounts his journey of joining the family business. His leadership enabled Parle Products to maintain its market prominence and the lasting appeal of Parle-G—the common man’s biscuit. Now, the third generation manages the daily operations and has worked extensively on expanding the contract manufacturing network, increasing the marketing footprint, and improving logistics. However, can they continue the bull run? Read to find out.