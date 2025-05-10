From RC Bhargava's big rethink on boosting car sales, to the ESG storm disrupting clean mobility, our top stories of the week

1) Auto reset

India’s car industry is stuck on a growth plateau, and RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, believes it’s because the market has ignored a fundamental demographic: two-wheeler owners. In an exclusive interview, Bhargava unpacks why India’s vehicle ownership pyramid is so sharply skewed, how affordability remains the elephant in the room, and why policy, product design, and financing models must align to catalyse a new wave of middle-class car buyers. His take is a critique and a roadmap for the next phase of auto growth in India.

2) Silent disruptor

For years, Blue Jet Healthcare operated in stealth mode—quietly building a profitable business in a particular niche: Contrast media, the chemical agents used in diagnostic imaging like MRIs and CT scans. With deep technical expertise, a robust patent portfolio, and a capital-light model, the company, founded in 1968, is now reaping the rewards of staying niche and global. Its recent IPO was more than a liquidity event; it signalled the rise of a new kind of Indian pharma story, rooted in specialisation, not scale.

3) On the edge of green manufacturing

Waaree Energies, one of India’s largest solar panel manufacturers, is on a mission to put the country on the global clean energy map. With a 13.3 GW production capacity in five manufacturing facilities spread across 143 acres in India, and plans to ramp up backward and forward integration, the company is riding the dual wave of India’s domestic push for renewable energy and global diversification away from Chinese suppliers. In October 2024, Waaree Energies listed on the Indian bourses at a 70 percent premium to its initial public offering. Its story is emblematic of how India’s green industrial policy is powering up real businesses.