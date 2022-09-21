Full text of Byju Raveendran's letter to staff: Not all sunshine and rainbows, but we have grown in every dimension





Dear BYJUite,



The last six months have been tough, humbling, and—on a positive note—a great learning experience. Thank you for your complete trust and commitment when things were not the easiest. I look forward to your continued support when things will go smoother, stronger and better than ever before.





Clean and unqualified audit report for FY21: We have received a clean and unqualified audit report for FY21. Around 40% of our pre-audit revenue for FY21 has been ‘deferred’ to subsequent years but the incurred costs have all been subsumed in the same year. It means this entire deferred revenue will be directly contributing to our profits in FY22 and FY23. The change in our accounting methodology and the high cost of multiple acquisitions reflected in the ₹4,500 crore loss figure for FY21.

4x revenue growth from FY21 to FY22: Our FY22 revenue is nearly ₹10,000 crore, or $1.3 billion. This means we are now a billion-dollar plus revenue company.

The latest quarter was the best ever: April-June 2022 was our best ever quarter by far. In fact, we have clocked more than ₹1,000 crore in sales in each of the last five months! This means $2 billion revenue is within our sights now.

K12 market leader, by far: In the K12 segment, Byju’s revenue is nearly 20 times the next two competitors combined. This means that we are getting even larger in a market that is growing bigger every year.

Aakash and Great Learning are growing strongly: The revenue of Aakash Education has nearly doubled since it joined hands with Byju’s. More impressively, Aakash Byju’s is growing equally across all its three streams—medical, engineering and foundation. Great Learning has also doubled in the same period.

Our hybrid model is live, working and winning: Byju’s learning app, Byju’s Tuition Center (BTC), Byju’s Live Classes and Aakash Byju’s are now working in sync to bring our hybrid model to life. Nearly 250 BTCs are already live.