IT and ITES see big fall in private and venture investments

The Indian information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services sector, a traditional topper in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments, saw a big drop in investments in the first three months of 2024, says data from Venture Intelligence. The sector saw a 40 percent drop, Venture Intelligence, a private markets researcher and consultancy, notes in a blog post on March 31. And companies that scored new funding reflect investors’ preference for specialists offering solutions that target specific problems for customers and those with strong applied AI expertise.