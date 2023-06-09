Morning buzz: Tata Motors EV market share rises; govt asks oil cos to cut prices; and more

First-time buyers drive Tata Motors EV market share to 23 percent



Government asks oil marketing companies to cut prices

Digital lenders allowed to offer First Loss Default Guarantee

RBI permits banks to issue RuPay forex cards

Export value of India’s petroleum products dips as crude prices cool

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Buyers who have never owned a car before account for a 23 percent share in Tata Motors’ electric vehicles. The Tiago EV followed by the Nexon EV are two top selling models for the company and have found more acceptance in smaller towns than larger cities. Of these buyers nearly one in every four is a woman buyer.With oil companies having made up for losses during the Covid period, the government is now pushing them to cut prices. According to an official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the oil companies had a good Q4 FY23 as well as Q1 FY24. This was however contested by the oil companies who said that they still have to make up for losses during the Covid period as well as for losses during the initial days of the Ukraine invasion when crude had spiked to $130 a barrel.The Reserve Bank of India has allowed digital lenders to offer first loss default guarantee. The cover has been capped at 5 percent of the total portfolio and lenders will have to invoke the guarantee within 120 days of the loan falling overdue. The amount of FLG invoked will not be set off against the individual loans.The RBI has permitted banks to issue RuPay prepaid cards. Esrlier RuPay credit and debit cards alone could be used overseas but the issuance of prepaid cards expands the set of options for Indian travellers overseas. The cards will be enabled for use at POS (point of sales) systems as well as ATMs.Petroleum products, which accounted for a large increase in exports in FY23 saw a 23 percent fall in April on account of slowing global growth as well as a fall in crude prices. Data showed that while $8.12 billion of petroleum products was exported in March, $6.23 billion was exported in April. But there was good news as well. Weakening crude prices are likely to reduce India’s import bill in FY24. It had risen from $120 billion in FY22 to $158 billion in FY23.