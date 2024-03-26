Mutual fund stress test provides clarity for investors

If you are over the age of 50, as I am, then the doctors suggest an annual health check-up for you. Some suggest that one should go through a comprehensive health check-up even at an earlier age.
After all, it’s a simple process requiring only a small investment of time that could be invaluable in flagging potential health risks. An integral part of the check-up is a ‘stress test’. They wire you up to an ECG machine and make you walk on a treadmill, slowly at first and then more swiftly, often on an incline. It is a simulation of stress in what would otherwise be a simple fitness test on a treadmill.