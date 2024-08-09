Ola Electric listing: What does it indicate about markets sentiment?

The company's shares made a tepid stock markets debut, to rise 20 percent later. Such gains for those chasing listing pops may not be worth it and indicate investors' risk-taking ability is low as markets have been under pressure in the last few days
The first challenge a company faces right after its initial public offering (IPO) closes for subscription is its shares listing on the stock exchanges, especially if it comes at a time when market conditions are volatile or under pressure. Despite the hype and publicity, Ola Electric Mobility made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, only to later hit 20 percent higher during the day.