r Vivek Pandey, an RTI activist, NEET and MBBS expert, had been fighting relentlessly for his students for over 70 days, against the irregularities observed in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024.On July 23, when the Supreme Court finally delivered a verdict against ReNEET, he said, “This day will be marked as a black day for medical aspirants. 2024 NEET will always remind us how the system failed and corruption won. There is no hope for justice.”For him and his students, the verdict may have put an end to the confusion on whether there will be a re-examination, but it has left them with more questions than before—whether to go or skip counselling, prepare for NEET 2025, or leave NEET completely?NEET, or The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, is a highly competitive exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to courses in medical fields such as MBBS, BDS and Ayush in government and private institutions in India. According to reports, there are about 1.08 lakh MBBS seats in more than 700 medical colleges in the country. This year, approximately 24 lakh candidates appeared for the world’s biggest medical entrance test on May 5.However, since the results were announced on June 4, 10 days earlier than scheduled, the exam and its conducting agency have been embroiled in controversies. These included paper leaks, hidden grace marks, high cut-off scores, inflated ranks, and 67 students scoring full mark—a shockingly high figure in the NTA’s history. In 2022 and 2023, only two students scored 720/720, while there were three such students in 2021.It was for these irregularities that the Supreme Court (SC) started hearing a batch of pleas on July 8 from petitioners whose demand was that the exam be held again.However, in the final hearing held on July 23, the SC maintained that the NEET-UG 2024 will not be cancelled.“At the present stage, there is absence of sufficient material on record to lead to the conclusion that result of the… examination stands vitiated or that there is a systemic breach to the sanctity of the examination,” the SC stated. It added, “We are of the considered view that ordering the cancellation of the entire NEET-UG 2024 examination is neither justified on the application of the settled tests which have been propounded in the decisions of this court, nor on the basis of the material on the record.”While the CBI is still investigating the matter and has lodged six FIRs so far, the SC also made it clear that any student found to have been associated in any malpractice would face action, and will hold no right to continue his/her admission.After a student pointed out that a physics question had two correct answers, instead of one, the SC asked the NTA to revise its merit list by including the answer suggested by a panel of three experts from IIT-Delhi. Therefore, the NTA will publish the revised result of the NEET-UG 2024 soon, according to reports. In the meantime, students can start registering for counselling. However, the dates for counselling are not yet known.Additionally, the Karnataka cabinet has approved a resolution to scrap the NEET in the state and replace it with a new entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students.“The irregularities in the NEET exam are serious. It is a question of the future of lakhs of students. The Centre must scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests. Students from across the country can participate in the tests conducted by states,” Karnataka’s deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar stated.“The court’s decision is not justified. All the petitioners were not even given a chance to submit their findings,” says Dr Pandey. “All malpractices including paper leak, and inflation in ranks had been proven. The CBI’s investigation is still going on. It is disappointing that there wasn’t a single positive outcome of the fight we put up for the past two-and-a-half months,” he adds.Sunil Nain, founder and director of BeWise Classes in Kota, says for students for whom this was their third, fourth, fifth drop, they might give up on MBBS and go for BDS, BAMS, instead.On the other hand, “Some will give up on NEET completely and choose another field,” he says. “And, some others will definitely take a drop,” he adds.For those who had decided to go ahead with counselling, there is again a sense of uncertainty as there will be a revision in marks because of the physics question. Due to the revision, scores of over four lakh students who selected the wrong option will decrease by five marks.“So, those who got 655, and were sure to get a seat, will now face a setback, as in today’s times, even those with 650 aren’t sure about securing an admission,” says Nain.His students Randheer Kumar, Vikas Patidar and Shivshankar Singh Tomar, all drop year students, have decided to stay back in Kota and prepare one more year. “Although I have no hope left from the system or the judiciary, I will attempt NEET in 2025 because I am responsible for my dream. And that is to become a doctor,” says Kumar, 21. “So if that means not going home and seeing my parents for one more year, so be it,” he adds.Patidar, 21, says, “I am confused about what I should do. The cut-off and competition is going to increase a lot next year. It’s going to be very difficult.” He adds, “Mostly, I will take another drop year and attempt it next year. I will try for a seat in state quota as it will be easier than all-India.”While he was ready to apply in universities abroad, he says the loss of time over the uncertainty has resulted in bleak chances of getting in since the new intake starts in September and the admission period for the upcoming academic year is almost over.“The margin for error in the exam will be negligible next year,” says another NEET aspirant, Shahzad Ahmed, 23. “The cut off will definitely touch 670 next year. This is the only field we feel we understand. How will we change streams at this stage?” he asks.What is alarming is that, in the absence of strict measures, fraudulent practices like paper leaks will happen every year, says Ahmed. “For now, I don’t have any ability to study. For next year, I will constantly be scared of another scam and prepare in fear,” he adds.As a teacher and a mentor, Ajit Chandra Divedi, faculty at a coaching centre in Kota, is trying to move ahead.“We fought our best, we should accept that we worked hard but didn’t get justice. It’s going to be a slow and hard process,” he says. “We saw many children resume coaching today. The big cloud of uncertainty has been lifted. Some others will have to see whether what matters to them is getting a seat or getting a seat in their desired medical college and move ahead with their decision accordingly,” he adds.