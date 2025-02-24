Tech5: Apple lowers iCloud encryption level in UK; Jio Financial, Zomato make Nifty50; Jack Ma is back

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
For this semi-annual rebalancing, the index provider assumes an average free float market cap for the prior six months. The above replacements will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.
These changes will take effect from March 28, 2025, following the close of trading on March 27, 2025, NSE said in a press release on February 21. Jio Financial, part of Reliance Industries, was listed in Mumbai in July 2023. Zomato became a public company in July 2021.
This change means Apple can access certain user data, like iMessages, and provide it to authorities if legally compelled. Critics warn that this weakens user privacy and opens the door for exploitation by malicious actors. Apple emphasised that the decision affects only iCloud data, not device-level encryption, and expressed disappointment over the loss of this privacy safeguard in the UK, according to Reuters.
The Cambridge-headquartered company, which is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that power a vast array of electronic devices. ARM already has about 2,000 people in Bengaluru and is acquiring more office space to expand that workforce, Peter Stephens, ARM's director of government partnership, said at the CII International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, according to ET.
Stephens also chairs the UK-India Tech Forum, a joint initiative of industry lobbies – India’s Nasscom, and Britain’s techUK.
Analysts interpret his presence as a sign of rehabilitation, boosting tech stocks, including Alibaba. The return of Ma, the face of China’s tech prowess for a long time, was celebrated on social media, with many praising his comeback as a positive sign for China's economy. Alibaba's financial results exceeded expectations, and its shares surged last week.
Alibaba Group plans to invest at least RMB 380 billion ($53 billion) in AI and cloud over the next three years, the company said in a post on its website earlier today.
The money will enhance its communications tech for smart grid and renewable energy applications and develop AI integrations. The round also included US-based and Indian family offices.
“Their tech-backed, scalable solution and AI integration are proven,” Anil Joshi, managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures, said, according to a YourStory report. Most recently, Probus won an order to supply its tech to Tata Power Delhi Distribution, according to February 21 press release.