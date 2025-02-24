Tech5: Apple lowers iCloud encryption level in UK; Jio Financial, Zomato make Nifty50; Jack Ma is back

Jio Financial, Zomato to be included in Nifty50 index

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Indices Limited has announced its latest periodic review, resulting in the inclusion of Jio Financial Services and Zomato in the Nifty50 index. Bharat Petroleum and Brittania are being removed.

For this semi-annual rebalancing, the index provider assumes an average free float market cap for the prior six months. The above replacements will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

These changes will take effect from March 28, 2025, following the close of trading on March 27, 2025, NSE said in a press release on February 21. Jio Financial, part of Reliance Industries, was listed in Mumbai in July 2023. Zomato became a public company in July 2021.

Apple lowers iCloud data protection in UK on govt demands

Apple is disabling its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature in the UK, a move prompted by government demands for access to encrypted data, Reuters reported on February 21, citing a company statement. ADP, which provides end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, will no longer be available for new users, and existing users will be required to disable it.

This change means Apple can access certain user data, like iMessages, and provide it to authorities if legally compelled. Critics warn that this weakens user privacy and opens the door for exploitation by malicious actors. Apple emphasised that the decision affects only iCloud data, not device-level encryption, and expressed disappointment over the loss of this privacy safeguard in the UK, according to Reuters.