Tech5: Apple shareholders hold the line on inclusion, Nvidia's Q4 in spotlight, a made-in-space antiviral, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
An outfit called National Center for Public Policy Research, which describes itself as a free-market think-tank in the US, had submitted a proposal titled ‘Request to Cease DEI Efforts’ to the shareholder meeting. The proposal was defeated, with 210.45 million votes for it and 8.84 billion votes against it, according to Reuters.
The iPhone maker’s shareholders also voted against a proposal asking the company to prepare a report assessing the risks of its work with AI.
However, the report arrives amid broader investor unease about the US economy and the future of AI spending. Nvidia’s performance could either boost the flagging AI rally or deepen market concerns, especially after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s challenge to US AI models caused a $589 billion market loss. A beat may still not lift shares, given the broader AI stock slump and lingering geopolitical risks, Investopedia notes.
The 524,000 sq. ft. site in Hyderabad’s HITEC City will accelerate Amgen’s digital capabilities through artificial intelligence and data science to help advance its pipeline of medicines, tapping local talent. Robert A Bradway, chairman and CEO at Amgen, called the new centre a “significant milestone” for the company, which has nearly 28,000 employees and operates in 100 countries and regions worldwide.
With this new capital, MOC plans to expand into northern India and develop advanced oncology services, including a molecular lab. The company aims to address India's cancer care challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality treatments. MOC, profitable since inception, has grown at a CAGR of 46 percent barring a slowdown during Covid, according to Moneycontrol.
This marks Varda as the third company, after SpaceX and Boeing, to recover an intact spacecraft from orbit. The mission, launched in June 2023 via SpaceX’s Transporter-8, demonstrates Varda's vision to revolutionise off-Earth manufacturing. By taking advantage of microgravity's unique conditions, Varda aims to produce high-value products like pharmaceuticals more efficiently than on Earth, advancing its goal of creating an industrial park in low Earth orbit.