Tech5: Apple shareholders hold the line on inclusion, Nvidia's Q4 in spotlight, a made-in-space antiviral, and more

Apple shareholders vote for diversity

Apple shareholders on February 25 voted to keep the tech giant's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, a win for CEO Tim Cook and his management opposed to efforts by a conservative group to end the programme, Reuters reported.

An outfit called National Center for Public Policy Research, which describes itself as a free-market think-tank in the US, had submitted a proposal titled ‘Request to Cease DEI Efforts’ to the shareholder meeting. The proposal was defeated, with 210.45 million votes for it and 8.84 billion votes against it, according to Reuters.

The iPhone maker’s shareholders also voted against a proposal asking the company to prepare a report assessing the risks of its work with AI.

Nvidia earnings, first after DeepSeek, in spotlight again as AI barometer

Nvidia, the world’s biggest AI accelerator chips provider, is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after market close today in the US, with expectations of a 70 percent surge in sales to $38 billion and a 60 percent jump in net income to $21 billion, Investopedia reports.

However, the report arrives amid broader investor unease about the US economy and the future of AI spending. Nvidia’s performance could either boost the flagging AI rally or deepen market concerns, especially after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s challenge to US AI models caused a $589 billion market loss. A beat may still not lift shares, given the broader AI stock slump and lingering geopolitical risks, Investopedia notes.