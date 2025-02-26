Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Under 30 2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Tech5: Apple shareholders hold the line on inclusion, Nvidia's Q4 in spotlight, a made-in-space antiviral, and more

Tech5: Apple shareholders hold the line on inclusion, Nvidia's Q4 in spotlight, a made-in-space antiviral, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 26, 2025 11:30:21 AM IST
Updated: Feb 26, 2025 11:40:44 AM IST
Full Bio

Varda Space Industries, a California startup, successfully completed its first in-space manufacturing mission, with its W-1 capsule landing in northern Utah on February 21 Image: VardaVarda Space Industries, a California startup, successfully completed its first in-space manufacturing mission, with its W-1 capsule landing in northern Utah on February 21 Image: Varda

Apple shareholders vote for diversity

Apple shareholders on February 25 voted to keep the tech giant's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, a win for CEO Tim Cook and his management opposed to efforts by a conservative group to end the programme, Reuters reported. 

An outfit called National Center for Public Policy Research, which describes itself as a free-market think-tank in the US, had submitted a proposal titled ‘Request to Cease DEI Efforts’ to the shareholder meeting. The proposal was defeated, with 210.45 million votes for it and 8.84 billion votes against it, according to Reuters. 

The iPhone maker’s shareholders also voted against a proposal asking the company to prepare a report assessing the risks of its work with AI.

Nvidia earnings, first after DeepSeek, in spotlight again as AI barometer

Nvidia, the world’s biggest AI accelerator chips provider, is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after market close today in the US, with expectations of a 70 percent surge in sales to $38 billion and a 60 percent jump in net income to $21 billion, Investopedia reports. 

However, the report arrives amid broader investor unease about the US economy and the future of AI spending. Nvidia’s performance could either boost the flagging AI rally or deepen market concerns, especially after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s challenge to US AI models caused a $589 billion market loss. A beat may still not lift shares, given the broader AI stock slump and lingering geopolitical risks, Investopedia notes.

Read More

Global biotech leader Amgen opens India tech centre in Hyderabad

Amgen has opened a new technology and innovation site, Amgen India, in Hyderabad, the global biotech company said in a press release on February 24. The company plans to invest $200 million through 2025, with additional sustained investments planned over the coming years, according to the press release. 

The 524,000 sq. ft. site in Hyderabad’s HITEC City will accelerate Amgen’s digital capabilities through artificial intelligence and data science to help advance its pipeline of medicines, tapping local talent. Robert A Bradway, chairman and CEO at Amgen, called the new centre a “significant milestone” for the company, which has nearly 28,000 employees and operates in 100 countries and regions worldwide.

MOC Cancer Care raises $18 million in funding from Elevation

MOC Cancer Care & Research Centre, a network of oncology daycare centres backed by Tata Capital, has secured $18 million in funding led by Elevation Capital, Moneycontrol reports. Founded in 2018 by four oncologists, the company operates 24 centres across India and has treated over 450,000 cancer patients. 

With this new capital, MOC plans to expand into northern India and develop advanced oncology services, including a molecular lab. The company aims to address India's cancer care challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality treatments. MOC, profitable since inception, has grown at a CAGR of 46 percent barring a slowdown during Covid, according to Moneycontrol.

Space tech startup Varda brings back made-in-space antiviral drug

Varda Space Industries, a California startup, successfully completed its first in-space manufacturing mission, with its W-1 capsule landing in northern Utah on February 21, Space.com reports. The capsule returned crystals of the antiviral drug Ritonavir, grown in microgravity. 

This marks Varda as the third company, after SpaceX and Boeing, to recover an intact spacecraft from orbit. The mission, launched in June 2023 via SpaceX’s Transporter-8, demonstrates Varda's vision to revolutionise off-Earth manufacturing. By taking advantage of microgravity's unique conditions, Varda aims to produce high-value products like pharmaceuticals more efficiently than on Earth, advancing its goal of creating an industrial park in low Earth orbit.

'Agentic AI needs to shift from improving internal processes to impacting business models'
Photo of the day: Maha Shivratri 2025
X