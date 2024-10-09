Tech5: Geoffrey Hinton, "Godfather of AI", wins Physics Nobel, Super Micro shipping 100,000 GPUs, and more

I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.
Geoffrey E Hinton, sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of AI”, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for 2024 alongside John J Hopfield for pioneering contributions that underpin modern machine learning and AI.
Hinton developed the Boltzmann machine, enhancing the ability to autonomously identify patterns in data, using the “Hopfield Network”. The network, as the name suggests, was developed by Hopfield as an associative memory network capable of storing and reconstructing images.
The two scientists’ groundbreaking work on artificial neural networks, inspired by brain structure, has revolutionised AI applications across various fields, including materials science, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, which names the Nobel winners, said in its press release on October 8.
Ellen Moons, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, noted their innovations have significantly impacted physics and will continue to influence the development of new technologies.
Super Micro Computer says it’s shipping more than 100,000 GPUs quarterly
Super Micro Computer has announced that it is shipping over 100,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) quarterly for AI applications, potentially worth billions if on par with the $30,000 price per unit of Nvidia’s GPUs, CNBC reported on October 8.
This revelation came alongside the launch of a new cooling product designed to reduce hardware and cooling costs for data centres. Super Micro, a key player in the AI boom, has deployed its GPUs with liquid cooling in major AI facilities and cloud providers, the company says, according to the CNBC report. However, the stock remains down more than 50 percent from its March peak, hindered by a delayed annual report and ongoing scrutiny from the US Justice Department over alleged accounting issues raised by short-seller Hindenburg Research.
Hyundai partners Waymo to deploy Ioniq 5 robotaxis
Hyundai has struck a multi-year agreement with Waymo to integrate the latter's sixth-generation fully autonomous technology into its Ioniq 5 robotaxi platform, Tech Radar reports. This collaboration follows the launch of Hyundai's smart factory in Singapore, designed to scale up Ioniq 5 production using advanced robotics and AI.
The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore is transferring its innovative production methods to the new Metaplant America in Savannah, Georgia, where Waymo's vehicles will be manufactured. While the size of the order remains undisclosed, Waymo's expansion is accelerating, with autonomous services already operational in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, and plans for Austin by year-end. This partnership allows for quicker deployment of ready-to-use vehicles, supporting Waymo's growth.
Infosys deepens partnership with Old National Bank
Infosys and Old National Bank have expanded their four-year collaboration, enabling the bank to utilise Infosys’ services for operations transformation and process digitisation supported by automation and generative AI, the Indian IT services company said in a press release on October 8.
Since 2020, Infosys has modernised Old National’s digital landscape, improving stability and client experience, which has accelerated the bank’s growth. This partnership is expected to help Old National to further improve efficiency and customer care through Infosys Topaz, the IT company’s AI suite, and tapping Infosys’s deep expertise in the banking sector.
Persistent Systems has reached carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for FY23-24, as verified by DNV Business Assurance, the Indian IT company said in a press release on October 8. The Pune-headquartered company said it did it this a year ahead of schedule.
Persistent's carbon management strategy includes a 42 percent emissions reduction through renewable energy sources, with 39 percent of its total energy usage globally derived from renewables. The firm also focuses on waste recycling and water reuse, while investing in high-quality carbon credits to offset emissions. Persistent aims for net-zero emissions across its operations by 2050.