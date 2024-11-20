Tech5: India bats for DPI at G20, Microsoft CEO Nadella says AI is the new lean, and more

G20 Troika: ‘Digital Public Infrastructure and AI can support SDGs’

The experiences of several G20 countries have demonstrated that well-designed digital public infrastructure (DPI) augmented by artificial intelligence (AI) will provide the tech underpinnings for progress towards the sustainable development goals, India, Brazil and South Africa said in a joint statement at the conclusion of the G20 Summit on November 19 in Brazil.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said: “Technology holds immense potential for driving progress on the SDGs and empowering lives globally. May humanity harness it together for a brighter and better future.”

In the statement, the “G20 Troika” said DPI and AI can enable the use of data for development, creating new jobs and delivering better health and education outcomes.

A seamless transition of technology over time requires pursuing a technology-neutral approach to create a level-playing field for market participants and for the deployment and proliferation of DPI, AI and data for development, the three nations said in the statement, which has been supported by several other G20 countries.

Foundation and frontier AI models must be cognisant of diversity of language and cultures around the world, the statement added.