Tech5: India bats for DPI at G20, Microsoft CEO Nadella says AI is the new lean, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said: “Technology holds immense potential for driving progress on the SDGs and empowering lives globally. May humanity harness it together for a brighter and better future.”
In the statement, the “G20 Troika” said DPI and AI can enable the use of data for development, creating new jobs and delivering better health and education outcomes.
A seamless transition of technology over time requires pursuing a technology-neutral approach to create a level-playing field for market participants and for the deployment and proliferation of DPI, AI and data for development, the three nations said in the statement, which has been supported by several other G20 countries.
Foundation and frontier AI models must be cognisant of diversity of language and cultures around the world, the statement added.
ANI joins well-known news organisations in the US, including the New York Times and Chicago Tribune, that have taken OpenAI to court for using their content to train its AI models that have made the hugely popular ChatGPT possible.
At the first hearing of this lawsuit, a New Delhi High Court judge on November 19 issued a notice to OpenAI to provide a detailed response to ANI's accusations, according to Reuters. The court must decide the legitimacy of AI platforms using publicly available content that’s still proprietary, ANI told Reuters in a statement.
OpenAI said it has stopped using ANI content from September, according to Reuters.
AI is showing “real outcomes”, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in his keynote yesterday, at the company’s Ignite conference, to showcase its various AI features—some 80 new products and features have been released this year. “We are building out three platforms. Copilot, Copilot Devices, and Copilot and AI Stack,” he added.
Copilot, with new automation features, is now being used by nearly 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies, according to Microsoft. Azure AI Foundry unites AI tools and models in a single platform, while Windows 365 Link, set for release in 2025, promises secure cloud PC access. New “Security Exposure Management” tools offer deeper insights into vulnerabilities, the company said in a press note.
“What lean did for manufacturing, AI will do for knowledge work,” Nadella said.
The company had more than 800 employees, according to Forbes, which ranked Own at 72 on its list of Cloud 100 companies for 2024. Founded in 2015 by Sam Gutmann and Ariel Berkman, Own provided data security and data management software on the cloud, supporting Salesforce customers, primarily. In recent years, it had sought to expand to support Microsoft Dynamics and ServiceNow customers.
Previously known as OwnBackup, it was valued at $3.35 billion in a 2021 funding round, in which Salesforce Ventures had also invested, according to a September 5 CNBC report. The fall in Own’s value reflected the broader SaaS sector decline, especially single-product software companies, as businesses cut back on software after the initial post-Covid surge, CNBC noted.
The money will help the eight-year-old company expand its reach in segments including electric two wheelers, three wheelers, light commercial vehicles and buses, it said in a press release on November 15.
Vecmocon, incubated at IIT-Delhi, was started in 2016 by Peeyush Asati, Adarshkumar Balaraman and Shivam Wankhede. The company offers battery management systems, EV chargers, and vehicle intelligence modules. Previously, the entrepreneurs had raised $5.2 million from Tiger Global, and Blume Ventures in 2022 as part of their pre-series round.
The latest investment brings the total funding at the venture, which had FY23 revenues of Rs 5 crore, to $16 million, according to private markets intelligence provider Tracxn.