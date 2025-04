This handout photograph taken and released by India's National Investigation Agency on April 10, 2025, shows NIA officials along with Pakistan-born Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana (2L) upon his arrival in New Delhi. Rana, wanted for his role in the deadly 2008 Mumbai siege, landed in New Delhi on April 10 after his extradition from the United States, Indian law enforcement said.

Image: India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) / AFP