Photo of the day: 8 billion and counting

A man ferries three school children on a bike in New Delhi, India on November 15, 2022. The world's total population hits 8 billion today, according to UN estimates. After China, India is currently the world's second most populous country, with about 1.4 billion people. After adding the most millions over a century, India and China will lead in global population decline by 2100.

Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.