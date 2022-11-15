Photo of the day: 8 billion and counting

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
By Forbes India
Published: Nov 15, 2022 01:11:43 PM IST
Updated: Nov 15, 2022 01:18:37 PM IST

Photo of the day: 8 billion and countingA man ferries three school children on a bike in New Delhi, India on November 15, 2022. The world's total population hits 8 billion today, according to UN estimates. After China, India is currently the world's second most populous country, with about 1.4 billion people. After adding the most millions over a century, India and China will lead in global population decline by 2100.
Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

