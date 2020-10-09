Photo of the Day: A masked vigil

A family watches as groups of protesters gather in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park to denounce lockdowns of their neighborhood due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on October 07, 2020 in New York City. Borough Park is one of numerous Brooklyn neighborhoods that are witnessing a rising number of COVID-19 cases as New York City continues to trend down to around a one percent overall infection rate. Many of the neighborhoods experiencing a spike in cases are Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods which have had issues with authorities in limiting large funerals and weddings. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to close nonessential businesses and schools in nine neighborhoods where positive COVID-19 rates have been higher than 3 percent.

Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images