Photo of the day: Assam floods

A woman dries the documents that were saved from her home that was submerged in flood water, in Barpeta village, Assam, on June 17, 2022. Devastating floods and landslides have affected over 30 lakh people in 32 districts of the state so far, according to the state's disaster management authorities.



Image: David Talukdar/ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

