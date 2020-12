Members of the French Federation of Rescue and First Aid and the French Fire Service swab drivers to test for Covid-19 on December 24, 2020 in Dover, United Kingdom. Travel from the UK to France gradually resumed on Wednesday morning after being suspended for more than two days due to concerns about a new strain of Covid-19. The British government deployed its Track and Trace team to administer Covid-19 tests to lorry drivers waiting to cross at Dover.

Image: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images