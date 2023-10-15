To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India Rich List 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Bidding for Olympics

Photo of the day: Bidding for Olympics

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 15, 2023 11:57:52 AM IST

Photo of the day: Bidding for OlympicsPM Narendra Modi, seen here with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (left) and Nita Ambani (right), the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and an IOC member, inaugurated the 141st session of the IOC in Mumbai on Saturday, where he announced India's desire to host the 2036 Games. "India will leave no stone unturned in organising the 2036 Olympics," the PM told the delegates ahead of the session that returned to India for the first time in 40 years.
Image: IOC/Greg Martin

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Making a case for India as a global deep tech startup hub