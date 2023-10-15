Photo of the day: Bidding for Olympics

PM Narendra Modi, seen here with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (left) and Nita Ambani (right), the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and an IOC member, inaugurated the 141st session of the IOC in Mumbai on Saturday, where he announced India's desire to host the 2036 Games. "India will leave no stone unturned in organising the 2036 Olympics," the PM told the delegates ahead of the session that returned to India for the first time in 40 years.

Image: IOC/Greg Martin