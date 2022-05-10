  1. Home
Photo of the day: Calm after the storm?

By Forbes India
Published: May 10, 2022 12:50:05 PM IST
Updated: May 10, 2022 12:53:47 PM IST

Members of Sri Lankan security personnel walk inside Sri Lanka's outgoing prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence 'Temple Trees', a day after it was breached by the protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. Sri Lanka deployed thousands of troops and police on May 10 to enforce a curfew after five people were killed in the worst violence in weeks of protests over an unprecedented economic crisis.

Image: ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

