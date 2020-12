A London bus passes Harrods in Knightsbridge in London, England. London being moved into 'Tier 3' of England's pandemic-control measures, restaurants and pubs will be limited to takeaway and delivery, although shops are allowed to remain open. Moving into Tier 3 before Christmas will be deeply disappointing for Londoners, and a terrible blow to the capital’s hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images