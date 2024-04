Priestesses perform a dance during the handover ceremony of the Olympic Flame for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Panathinean stadium in Athens, on April 26, 2024. The ceremony marks the culmination of an 11-day Olympic Torch Relay across Greece and begins an epic three-month torch relay and countdown to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on 26 July, 2024.