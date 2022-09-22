Photo of the day: Fearless leader

India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century in the second Women's One Day International Series against England at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence, Canterbury, Britain on September 21, 2022. Kaur smashed 18 fours and 4 sixes in her 111-ball unbeaten knock of 143 to help India amass their highest-ever overseas total of 333 and win the match.

Image: Andrew Boyers / Action Images via Reuters





