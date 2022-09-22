India@75: A nation in the making
  Photo of the day: Fearless leader

Photo of the day: Fearless leader

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 22, 2022 02:10:39 PM IST
Updated: Sep 22, 2022 02:17:43 PM IST

Photo of the day: Fearless leaderIndia's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century in the second Women's One Day International Series against England at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence, Canterbury, Britain on September 21, 2022. Kaur smashed 18 fours and 4 sixes in her 111-ball unbeaten knock of 143 to help India amass their highest-ever overseas total of 333 and win the match.
Image: Andrew Boyers / Action Images via Reuters

