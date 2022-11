Fans throng stalls shopping for jerseys and flags of their favourite teams ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Esplanade market in Kolkata, India on 15 November 2022 . Thirty two nations will compete for the World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on 20th November.

Image: Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images







Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.