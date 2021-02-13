  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Grace and poise

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 13, 2021 01:17:51 AM IST
Updated: Feb 13, 2021 11:02:13 AM IST

dancer_rtx95rq9-bgVitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, jumps during a solo performance on stage at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. 

Image: Ueslei Marcelino/ REUTERS

