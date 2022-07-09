  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the Day: Homeward bound

Photo of the Day: Homeward bound

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 9, 2022 11:17:43 AM IST

Photo of the Day: Homeward bound

People aboard ferries wait for the departure as they travel back home ahead of Eid al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah, in Dhaka on July 8, 2022.

Image: Munir uz Zaman / AFP

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Can the workation really work?