Photo of the day: Hope at work

Rescue personnel continue their search operations on the third day after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat early on October 31, 2022. At least 135 people are confirmed dead after the 150-year-old bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.

Image: Sam Panhaky / AFP

