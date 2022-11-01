Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Hope at work

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 1, 2022 03:52:06 PM IST
Updated: Nov 1, 2022 03:58:45 PM IST

Photo of the day: Hope at workRescue personnel continue their search operations on the third day after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat early on October 31, 2022. At least 135 people are confirmed dead after the 150-year-old bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Image: Sam Panhaky / AFP

