  4. Photo of the day: India at the Pulitzer 2022

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 22, 2022 12:00:33 PM IST
Updated: Oct 22, 2022 01:54:06 PM IST

Photo of the day: India at the Pulitzer 2022Indian photojournalists Adnan Abidi and Amit Dave flank six-year-old Yunus Siddiqui, son of the late Danish Siddiqui at the 2022 Pulitzer Prize event during a group photo. Late Danish Siddiqui was a part of Reuters' winning entry for Feature Photography in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 20, 2022. The winning team of Indian photojournalists includes Kashmir-based Sanna Irshad Mattoo who was denied permission by the Indian authorities to attend the event.
Image: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

