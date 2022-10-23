Photo of the day: Diwali everywhere

Motormen of Central Railway tie miniature sky lanterns to a local train's cabin in celebration of Diwali festival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on October 22, 2022 in Mumbai, India. Many motormen answer the call of duty, forgoing time at home with their families on festive days, plying trains to carry the rush of passengers in this season.

Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





