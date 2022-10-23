Photo of the day: Diwali everywhere

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Oct 23, 2022 12:40:50 PM IST
Updated: Oct 23, 2022 12:52:35 PM IST

Photo of the day: Diwali everywhereMotormen of Central Railway tie miniature sky lanterns to a local train's cabin in celebration of Diwali festival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on October 22, 2022 in Mumbai, India. Many motormen answer the call of duty, forgoing time at home with their families on festive days, plying trains to carry the rush of passengers in this season.
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

