Photo of the day: International Day of Yoga

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 21, 2022 01:34:31 PM IST

Photo of the day: International Day of YogaAn instructor guides passengers to do yoga while commuting on a local train to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai on June 21, 2022. More than 75 instructors conducted sessions in Mumbai local trains on this day whose theme this year is 'Yoga for Humanity'
Image: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP

