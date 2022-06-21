Photo of the day: International Day of Yoga

An instructor guides passengers to do yoga while commuting on a local train to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Mumbai on June 21, 2022. More than 75 instructors conducted sessions in Mumbai local trains on this day whose theme this year is 'Yoga for Humanity'

Image: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP





