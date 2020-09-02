Photo of the day: JEE Mains begin with new norms

An exam official checks the body temperature of a candidate appearing for JEE Mains, at an exam centre, on Albert Road on September 1, 2020 in Amritsar, India. The Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE) for admission to IITS begins today across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases and opposition by several non-BJP ruled states. Mandatory face masks and gloves, staggered entry and seating to ensure social distancing are some of the guidelines students have been asked to follow. The JEE is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance exam for medical courses, will be held on September 13.

Image: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images