  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Let your face do the work

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 8, 2021 12:03:09 PM IST
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 12:15:08 PM IST

_biometric checkin_bgSherry Stein (R) with SITA helps United Airlines passenger Porter Geer (L) register for SITA’s Smart Path on April 07, 2021 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco International Airport and United Airlines are partnering with information technology company SITA to trial a low-touch, biometric-enabled check-in to boarding experience for select United Airlines domestic flights. Once registered, participants in the program can check-in to flights, drop bags, pass through security and board their flight by scanning their face instead of showing identification.

Image: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Who moved my gold?
Videos, memes, BTS: How the war of content in IPL is heating up to keep at-home, online fans engaged