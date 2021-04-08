Photo of the Day: Let your face do the work

Sherry Stein (R) with SITA helps United Airlines passenger Porter Geer (L) register for SITA’s Smart Path on April 07, 2021 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco International Airport and United Airlines are partnering with information technology company SITA to trial a low-touch, biometric-enabled check-in to boarding experience for select United Airlines domestic flights. Once registered, participants in the program can check-in to flights, drop bags, pass through security and board their flight by scanning their face instead of showing identification.

Image: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images